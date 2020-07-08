764 new Corona cases detected in city

9,318 samples were tested in 24 hours which detected 1,736 new Covid-19 cases constituting 19 percent detection rate in Sindh. So far 5,33,540 tests have been conducted against which 99,362 cases were diagnosed that came to 19 percent detection rate. According to the statement, 23 more patients died due to coronavirus. So far, 1637 patients have died which constituted 1.6 percent death rate.Currently, 41,352 patients were under treatment, of them 39,199 were in home isolation, 352 at isolation Centers and 1801 at different hospitals of the province. The condition of 655 patients was stated to be critical, of them 75 have been shifted to ventilators.1,697 patients recovered overnight and returned to normal life. So far, 56,373 patients have recovered that constituted 57 percent recovery rate. Out of 1,736 cases 764 were detected from Karachi. They include 317 South, 179 East, 110 Central, 65 Malir, 58 Korangi and 35 West. He added that Hyderabad has 123, Ghotki 122, Khairpur 77, Dadu 53, Kambar 46, Shaheed Benazirabad 40, Shikarpur 38, Jamshoro 36, Sukkur 33, Kashmore 32, Tando Allahayar 30, Umerkot 29, Jacobabad 22, Larkana 16, Mirpurkhas 14, Badin eight, Naushehroferoze seven, Sanghar four, Matiari and TM Khan one each.