75pc of girl students, 45pc of male students taking drugs: Afridi

Staff Reporter

State Minister of Interior Shahryar Afridi on Tuesday said that a survey has shown a large number of students in the capital take crystal meth.

Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

Speaking at a drug awareness event, Afridi said that 75% of girl students and 45% of male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found to be taking the drug, a news channel reported.

The minister also said that elements within the Anti-narcotics Force and law enforcement found to be involved with drug sellers will not be spared.

The ANF has nabbed several drug peddlers in the past year involved in selling drugs to students in Islamabad and other major cities.

Last year, authorities arrested suspects which sold drugs to espected educational institutions, including Quaid-e-Azam University, Iqra University, NUST, COMSATS, Roots school, and many others.

