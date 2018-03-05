75-year-old man among three arrested in Hajin

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, three people, including an elderly man, were arrested in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district during nocturnal raids by Indian forces.

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Umar Dar, Gowhar Ahmad Parray and Sonaullah Butt (75).

The forces conducted arrests in reaction to protests that followed after the killing of two youth in Hajin last week. The family members of Butt said they were surprised over his arrest. “He suffers from a couple of ailments, and remains usually ill. He was detained unnecessarily,” said Mohammad Afzal, his son.

Police official from Hajin police station feigned ignorance about the arrests.—KMS