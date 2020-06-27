75-bed high flow oxygen ward opens

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday inaugurated newly established 75-bed high flow oxygen ward here at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was making sincere efforts for providing modern medical healthcare facilities to people at local level. He said that government efforts were bearing fruits, besides helping a lot in restoring the public confidence on public sector hospitals. He said the restoration of public confidence on the government’s health institutions was a major achievement.