74 students decorated with Medals, 26 awarded PhD degrees

PMAS-AAUR Convocation

Staff Reporter

Almost 3613 graduates of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Raalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) were awarded degrees while 74 students were decorated with Medals at the 19th Convocation, here on Tuesday.

As many as 26 students received Ph.D degrees, 656 awarded with M.Phil & MS degrees, 1450 secured Masters Degrees, while 1481 students got undergraduate degree in their respective disciplines. Gold medals were awarded to 49 students on their outstanding performance in their academic record while 13 bagged silver and 12 secured bronze in the convocation.

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Yousaf Zafar was the chief guest while PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N Mirza, China Huazhong Agriculture University delegation, Deans, Directors, Faculty members, graduates and their parents were also attended the convocation.

Dr. Yousaf Zafar urged the outgoing graduates to give their best input through transforming the knowledge and skills they seized during their academic life into practical endeavors for the prosperity and well being of the nation.

He said that it is need of the time to explore the potential of youth and use it for the development of science and technology which ultimately lead to the well being of mankind.

He also suggested the students to train their minds for logical and rational thinking to depict the level of high standard of education to meet with the international standards to compete the world.

He appreciated the pace of the multidimensional development of PMAS-AAUR and stressed the need of concentrated research in agri- sector, especially in relevance to the arid areas. He congratulated the graduates and also distributed medals and gave away degrees to the graduates.

Earlier, PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza in his welcome address said over twelve thousand students are studying and four hundred twenty five scholars are pursuing their doctorates in different disciplines in the university that is fast becoming one of the prestigious seats of learning in the country.

“A number of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with various national and International organizations has also been signed for academic and research sharing. The provision of better research facilities encouraged the faculty to publish 346 research papers in national and international reputed journals,” he said.