737 new corona cases, 10 deaths reported

Pakistan has reported 10 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,545,647. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 30,438 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health, at least 737 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 22,451 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 737 persons were tested positive for the disease. The Covid-19 Positivity Ratio was recorded at 3.28 percent.