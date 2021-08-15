73 corona deaths, 4,786 new cases reported

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan has registered 73 more Covid-19 deaths during the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall death toll to 24,339.

The National Command and Operation Center said that the country’s number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,094,699 after the emergence of 4,786 new infections.

The number of active coronavirus cases has reached to 86,606. According to NCOC overall 983,754 have recovered from the pandemic.

The positivity rate of infections was recorded at 8.09 per cent in the country. The ratio of positive cases has increased in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and the provinces in last 24 hours, according to sources.