720 shops, 167 hotels sealed for violating Covid-19 SOPs

Staff Reporter

The federal capital administration has imposed Rs2, 128,600 fine on ship-owners and sealed around 720 shops over violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), issued by the government to curb further spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Some 167 hotels, 39 workshops and 26 industrial units were also sealed during the last three month over violations of COVID-19 SOPs, according to a report shared by the Islamabad administration on Monday. Secretary, Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA), Kamran Cheema, took actions against public transport and inspected as many as 2447 vehicles.—APP