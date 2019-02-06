71st anniversary of Independence of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka celebrated

Naveed Ahmad Khan

On the occasion of 71st anniversary of Independence Day of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka, H.E.Mr. Noordeen Mohamed Shaheid & Mrs. Jannathul Shurafa hosted a colorful event in Islamabad. Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research) was the Chief Guest .

Prominent representatives of the authorities, members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and civilians took part in the reception and admired the decor of the event. Dean of Diplomatic corps & Ambassador of Turkmenistan H.E Mr. Atadjan Movlamov and Ms Rabel Sadozai Head of Marketing Fatima Group (Fatima Fertilizer) also present on the occasion. National anthem of Pakistan and Sri Lanka were played and a cake was also cut by the chief guest and the SAARC ambassadors collectively.

On the occasion Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research) said that Pakistan had established diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka, immediately on her independence, in 1948. Since then these relations, which are based on mutual understanding and common interest, have flourished continuously. He underscored that Pakistan has always supported Sri Lanka in her quest for national security, promotion of democracy, rule of law and economic progress.

High Commissioner, special talk to Pakistan Observer and pointed out that political, trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are solid and longstanding. Pakistan is the second largest trading partner of Sri Lanka in the SAARC region. Sri Lanka was the first country to sign a Free Trade Agreement with Pakistan. A substantial growth is seen in bilateral trade, particularly after implementation of the Pakistan–Sri Lanka Free Trade Agreement (PSFTA) in 2005. He said that the authorities of both the countries are regularly monitoring, reviewing and addressing issues that are being encountered by the business community in order to further strengthen the existing trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The guests can enjoy Sri Lankan culture depicted through live music and cultural dance performance by the Sri Lankan troupe

There are three main styles of Sri Lankan Classical Dance. Thekandyan dances of the hill country are known as Uda Rata Natum, the low country dances of southern plains are known as Pahatha Rata Natum and Sabaragamuwa Natum. The three dances differ in their style of body movements. The main distinguishing feature between Kandyan, Sabaragamu dancing and Ruhunu dancing is that Ruhunu dancers wear masks. Female troupe performed “Suramba Walliya” dance which is a low country traditional dance with a traditional drum called Devol Beraya. One of the troupes performed “Raban Dance” which is a very popular folk dance in Sri Lanka performed with a specific drum called Raban. Panndam Paliya mask dance was performed by male dancers.

At the end of the event, the participants were presented with Sri Lankan Tea bags from “Senok” tea Sri Lanka.

