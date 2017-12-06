71pc feeders exempted from power load-shedding: IESCO Chief

Islamabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Basit Zaman Tuesday said 71 per cent feeders of the company have been exempted from power load-shedding in light of the federal government and minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Leghari directives.

“In compliance of federal government and minister of energy instructions 71% feeders of IESCO have been exempted by load shedding,” the CEO said while briefing media persons here.

He said the press briefing was in continuation of federal minister press conference to aware general public regarding latest position of load shedding in IESCO region.

He said that there were 1035 feeders In the IESCO region and out of them 744 feeders having losses less than 10 per cent. All these feeders have been declared zero power load-shedding resulting benefits to 1,947,819 consumers.

“Only two hour load-shedding is being carried out on 163 feeders having line losses between 10 per cent to 20 per cent,” he said.

Similarly, the CEO said four hours load-management was being observed on 16 feeders having line losses between 30-40 per cent. As many as six hour power load-shedding was being carried out on 12 feeders with 40-60 per cent line losses and duration of

load shedding was 6 hours on 89 feeders having 60-80 per cent line losses.

Basit Zaman said 3 feeders with 80 per cent losses were experiencing eight hour power cut.

The CEO said that before 4 December, the duration of load shedding on said feeders was doubled.

He requested the customer to help IESCO and highlight electricity theft so that whole IESCO region could be exempted by load shedding.

Basit Zaman said that IESCO officer and staff were working with full devotion and as a result line losses of the company stood at less than NEPRA targets.

High officials were also present on the occasion.—APP

