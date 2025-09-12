President Zardari lands in China for Sino-Pak strategic cooperation

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING – President Asif Ali Zardari arrived in Chengdu on Thursday as part of his official visit to China to further deepening bilateral ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

Upon his arrival at Chengdu Airport, President was warmly received by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Sichuan’s Vice Governor Huang Rishia. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalid Hashmi, and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong, were also present to welcome the President.

Chinese Ambassador had reached Chengdu ahead of time and will remain alongside the President throughout the visit.

صدر آصف علی زرداری چین کے سرکاری دورے پر چنگدو پہنچ گئے چنگدو ایئرپورٹ پر نائب وزیر خارجہ سن وی دونگ اور نائب گورنر سیچوان ہوانگ ریشیا نے صدر کا استقبال کیا پاکستان کے سفیر خالد ہاشمی اور چینی سفیر جیانگ زائی ڈونگ نے بھی صدر کا استقبال کیا چینی سفیر اس دورے کیلیے خصوصی طور… pic.twitter.com/uJbGWNYLIA — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) September 12, 2025

During his stay, President Zardari is scheduled to hold meetings with the Chinese leadership. Discussions will focus on enhancing cooperation across diverse sectors and exploring new opportunities for partnership. The two sides are expected to reaffirm their commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

The visit underscores the significance of Pakistan-China relations, which continue to serve as a cornerstone of regional cooperation and mutual development.