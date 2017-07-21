70th Independence Day celebrations to be marked throughout August

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Information & Culture Department of the Punjab will observe the 70th Independence Day celebrations throughout the month of August in a befitting manner.

This was stated in a meeting presided by Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, here today. Secretary Information & Culture Jahangir Anwar, Additional Secretary Muhammad Shahid Iqbal along with all the heads of attached departments and their representatives attended the meeting.

While giving details of the activity plan, Additional Secretary Information & Culture Muhammad Shahid Iqbal said that Punjab Information & Culture Department has chalked out a comprehensive plan of different attached bodies of Information & Culture Department to celebrate the 70th Independence Day. He said that all buildings of Information & Culture Department shall be illuminated on Independence Day whereas all officers and officials of the department and its attached bodies shall wear Pakistan Flag Badges throughout the month of August.

Flag hoisting ceremonies could be held at all attached bodies of Information & Culture Department, he added. According to the program, Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) will host a grand program of national songs sung by famous singers. Special seminar on Independence Day celebrations with participation of top celebrities of Pakistan will be held along with painting exhibition with the title of “Colors of Pakistan”.

Azadi walk with famous artists will also be held and a painting competition amongst the students of Fine Arts Departments of colleges and universities will be held at Alhamra. Moreover, an Azadi mural painting display on famous points of the city along with folk dances festival will also be held throughout the province.

Shahid Iqbal further apprised the meeting regarding Punjab Council of the Arts (PUCAR) programs chalked out to celebrate Independence Day such as national song competition amongst the divisional level winners of Chief Minister’s Talent Hint (Music) Program, display of Anthology of Pakistan Movement at all Divisional Arts Councils, thematic dramas competitions, photo exhibition (Azadi Ka Safar), and folk dances festival. Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture will on-air Jashan-e-Azadi special transmission on FM-95 in which interviews of celebrities, musical evening comprising Punjabi national songs and Jashan-e-Azadi Mushaira will be held.

Lahore Museum Lahore will hold photographic exhibition of Pakistan Movement, special exhibition of Relics of Independence Movement along with a special exhibition “Meet the Migrant” on this occasion.