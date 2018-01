Orakzai Agency

The security forces recovered thousands of bullets of heavy machine gun ‘buried underground’ here on Sunday. Security sources said that on a tip-off, the security personnel conducted operation in village Gotak of Orakzai Agecy.

During operation, 7000 bullets of heavy machine gun ‘buried underground’ were recovered.

The security forces confiscated the recovered bullets, cordoned off the area and launched search operation.—INP