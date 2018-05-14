700 WoW applicants get subsidised motorbikes

Staff Reporter

Under the Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit in collaboration with Transport Department, Bank of Punjab and Honda Atlas, Punjab Excise Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman handed over keys of motorbikes to as many as 700 ladies in a function held Sunday at Alhamra Hall. After the function, the women on wheels held a motorbike rally outside Alhamra Arts Council. The Minister Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Director General Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi and others lead the rally.

The Minister Excise Mian Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman, Director General SRU-Mr. Salman Sufi, Secretary Excise Dr. Ahmed Bilal, UN Women Country Head-Jamshed Kazi, representative of Bank of Punjab-Ms. Urooj and renowned human rights activist Hina Gillani attended the event among other prominent bureaucrats, politicians, celebrities, civil activists as well as the general public.

Mujtaba Shuja ur Rehman said that the main aim of the Women-on-Wheels Rally is to award successful Women-on-Wheels (WoW) candidates’ subsidized Honda CD-70 Dream motorbikes which have been specially customized for this very campaign. He said that the motorbikes have been given to the ladies hailing from all the 5 districts including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Rawalpindi where the first phase of the WoW campaign was launched. He told that the ultimate aim of the campaign is to empower women to reclaim public spaces in the country as well as inspire them to become agents of change in the country especially as a counter-narrative to existing soaring headlines pertaining to Violence Against Women in the country.

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister’s Strategic Reforms Unit introduced the Women-on-Wheels initiative in collaboration with the respective City Traffic Police, District Governments and Honda Atlas in November 2015 to empower women through provision of free motorcycle trainings.