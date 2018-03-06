700 trees to be planted at D-Chowk: Mushahidullah

Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Mushahidullah Khan on Monday said the Ministry will plant 700 trees at D-Chowk during current tree plantation drive.

The minister expressed these views while planting a tree at D-Chowk in front of Parliament Lodges.

He said “Plantation campaign has commenced in the month of February and we have organized various activities to create awareness among the masses about tree plantation.” Currently, the most successful activity of tree plantation is “Ghar Ghar Aik Shajar” in which students are going door-to-door and distributing plants, he added.

In this regard, he said, the students have already covered 5000 homes in Islamabad. The target is to reach 10,000 homes in Islamabad under the programe, he added.

The minister said members of the standing committee had demanded to plant trees at Parliament Lodges under Green Pakistan Programme. The event was attended by Parliamentary Secretary Romina Khursheed Alam , Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser ,Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Khizer Hayat, officers of Green Pakistan Programme and Ministry of Climate Change and media persons.—APP

Related