700 teachers, 540 Master trainers to be trained: Jam Mehtab

KARACHI : Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that in first phase under Life Skills Learning Program as many 700 teachers and 540 master trainers will be trained and in next phase these trained teachers will provide training to almost 40 thousand teachers across the province.

He stated this while chairing a meeting attended by Secretaries Education Colleges and Schools Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar and Iqbal Hussain Durrani in Sindh Assembly Building office here on Thursday.

During the meeting Child Protection Bill was also discussed in detail. Secretary Education Schools Iqbal Hussain Durrani informed the Sindh Minister for E & L that work plan regarding recruitment of the teachers had been completed. An agreement has also been signed between Sindh Education Department and IBA Sukkur. In this regard advertisements will be given in leading newspapers in couple of weeks.

Minister Education Jam Mehtab termed the news regarding failure of Bio metric system as baseless, adding that he said that importance of Bio metric system could not be denied and it was working smoothly , however it was being upgraded time to time to overcome the difficulties.

The Provincial Minister asked the Secretary Colleges to ensure the release of cheques of the deserving students from Endowment Fund. The Secretary Colleges Pervaiz Ahmed Seehar assured the minister for E & L that the cheques would be released in couple of days in order to save the students from any trouble.

Jam Mehtab requested all the stakeholders of the society to work on the same page to create awareness on good touch and bad touch among the children.

