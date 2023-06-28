Over 700 sanitary workers would remove entrails of animals and offal from all cantonment areas during Eid ul Azha holidays.

According to Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) spokesman, the board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Imran Gulzar had finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Azha to dispose of entrails of sacrificial animals.

He informed that 700 sanitary workers under the supervision of three sanitary inspectors, 22 supervisors and a public health officer would perform their duties in Cantt areas during Eid holidays. A comprehensive cleanliness plan had been formulated under which all available resources would be utilized to accomplish the task during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, he said and informed that over 118 vehicles including dumpers, mini dumpers, tractor trolleys, pick-ups, compactors, trucks, excavators, with a large number of hand-carts would be used to remove garbage, entrails of animals and offal from all Cantonment areas.

Two transfer points at old Daewoo Adda and Ghaziabad Dhoke Syedan would be set up from where entrails of the animals would be shifted to the dumping point. A special monitoring team had also been formed, he added.

The staff had also been provided Tracking Sims which would be used to monitor the cleanliness operation from the control room.

Cantonment Board had been divided into six sectors to make effective the cleanliness arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha while a main control room/complaint cell would also be set up in RCB office.