700 people observing aietkaf at Faisal Masjid

Staff Reporter

Under the supervision of Dawah academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI), some 700 people started observing aitekaf at Faisal Mosque on Tuesday. Earlier in May, Dawah academy had sought applications for aitekaf at the mosque this year. All applicants were asked to come to the mosque on Tuesday with their luggage. They were given special identity cards and were shown the place set aside for them for aitekaf. In addition to lectures, arrangements for Qiyamul Layl had also been made BY IIUI, which other people can also attend.

Aitekaf is observed in the last 10 days of Ramazan where worshipers pray in secluded sections.