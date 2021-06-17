70-year-old Mufti Aziz ur Rehman booked for sexually assaulting Lahore seminary student

LAHORE – Police have registered a case against cleric Mufti Aziz ur Rehman, a seminary teacher and leader of JUI, after a disgusting video clip showing him molesting a student went viral on social media.

The case has been registered at the North Cantt police station on the complaint of the student under Section 377 (unnatural offences) and Section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complainant said that he got admission to Jamia Manzoorul Islamic in 2013, adding that the suspect later had barred him from appearing in Wafaq Madaris exams for three years over after accusing him of cheating in a seminary-level examination.

The victim said the Mufti was not ready to allow him for exams despite multiple requests. But the cleric told the boy that he would think about giving permission if the latter perform sexual acts to make him happy.

The complainant said that he had left with no choice but to accept the condition. He said that the cleric had been sexually assaulting him every Friday for three years but did not pass him in the exams.

“After getting fed up with the continuous molestation, I made a complaint against Mufti Aziz with the Madrassa administration but they did not believe me saying Aziz is noble person,” he said.

The victim after filming the harrowing acts by the cleric and showed it the officials of Madrassah. He said that after the video clip the son of the cleric also threatened him to kill.

Following the video, the seminary teacher,70, was removed by the administration. His JUI membership was also revoked till investigation concludes.

Mufti Aziz ur Rehman also issued a video clarifying that the video was more than two-years-old, adding that he did not perform the act in his consciousness. “I was drugged by the student and I was not conscious,” he said.