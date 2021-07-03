70 pc RLNG supply to be restored today

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar said on Friday that 70 per cent of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) supply will be restored by today (Satur-day).

The minister’s claim came as he informed that 40 per cent regasifaction of RLNG had been achieved ahead of schedule.

“Dry Docking of RLNG terminal update: Change over of ships completed on time on Wednesday.

40% regasifaction of RLNG from the replacement ship has been achieved 2 days ahead of schedule,” the minister said on Twitter. “We are targeting 70% restoration of RLNG supply by tomorrow InshAllah,” Azhar added.

On June 30, the minister said that the Kunnar-Passaki Deep gas field had resumed supply to the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited network after days of decline in gas availability. The energy minister announced that the gas field had completed its annual turnover and