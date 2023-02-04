70 minority candidates among 5,000 qualifying written test for police constables’ vacancies

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have uploaded the results of around 5,000 successful candidates on its website who had appeared in the country’s biggest-ever written examination conducted against 1,667 vacancies for police constables in the Islamabad police on the last day of the last year i.e. Dec 31, 2022. Among the successful candidates, 70 non-Muslim candidates have also been shortlisted for the interview, said a police spokesperson adding they will now be called for the interview.

It will be a huge exercise as it is not easy to conduct interviews and call each candidate individually but he assured merit will be upheld in the entire process of induction in the ICTP.

The written tests of the candidates were conducted at Jinnah Stadium in Sports Complex and the stadium was jam-packed to its capacity during the test.

Over 30,000 candidates appeared in the test against the 1,667 vacant seats of constables, he said, adding that in light of the marks obtained by the candidates, the first 5,001 candidates are being called for the interview (three against one seat). The next step will be their medical test and the Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Akbar Nasir Khan is personally supervising the induction process, said a senior official of the ICT police. According to the breakup of the seats, 67 have been reserved on merit. Islamabad gets the biggest chunk as 800 will be inducted from Islamabad’s domicile holder candidates.

Likewise, 84 seats are reserved for Rural Sindh, 60 for urban Sindh while 91 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The quota for Punjab is 417 while 45 with domiciles from Balochistan will be inducted in the Islamabad police, the police official said adding, 23 seats are reserved for those who belong to the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas of KP while Azad Jammu & Kashmir (16) and Gilgit Baltistan (8) will also have their share to be inducted in the police force of Islamabad. Among the passing candidates (in written tests) 109 are 18-year old, 203 are 19-year old, 238 are 20-year, 224 are 21-year old, 253 are 22-year old, 262 candidates are 23-year old, 249 are 24-year old while 69 are of 25 years of age.

With regard to their qualification, among those selected for interview 30 are B.Sc, Four are B.A (Hons), 31 are B.S (Hons), 58 are D.A.E Holders, one L.L.B, 725 are Matric, 263 F.Sc. 78 graduates, 399 Intermediate, 16 Masters and 2 M.Phil. IGP Islamabad paid tributes to all those police officials and private sector individuals (the university students too who were hired to mark their papers) who took part in the mammoth exercise of conducting/marking written test and making it possible. With the induction of fresh, qualified blood in the police, the current staff-deficiency will be overcome, he observed.