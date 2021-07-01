70 Levies personnel in Balochistan suspended for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Authorities have suspended at least personnel of Levies in Duki district of Balochistan province for being reluctant to get vaccinated against novel coronavirus, it emerged on Wednesday.

Duki Assistant Commissioner Habib Bangalzai in a statement said that the personnel were sent reminders repeatedly but they did not receive the jabs.

He said that the salaries of the officials had also been withheld until they are vaccinated.

The deputy commissioner had earlier asked the personnel to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves from the deadly virus.

On June 9, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had declared coronavirus vaccines mandatory for employees of all public and private sectors. It also directed the government employees to get fully vaccinated by June 30.

Covid Situation in Pakistan

Pakistan’s daily covid-19 caseload surpassed 1,000 cases for the first time on Thursday morning, when the country recorded 1,037 new cases.

For the past one week, the daily case count has been below 1,000. On June 25, the country recorded 1,052 cases in a single day.

Another 40 individuals died of covid-19 in Pakistan in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have died in Pakistan since the pandemic began to 22,321.

According to the latest statistics released by the National Command and Operation Centre on Thursday morning, 1,037 individuals tested positive for covid-19 after 46,145 tests were performed on June 30.

Pakistan’s current positivity rate is 2.2 percent. Pakistan’s positivity rate had risen to 2.3 percent the day before, after a period in which it had been below 2%.

In Pakistan, there are presently 31,767 ongoing COVID-19 cases.

According to a province-by-province breakdown, 337,674 cases have been recorded in Sindh, 346,301 in Punjab, 138,068 in Khyber Paktunkhwa, 82,706 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 27,178 in Balochistan, 6,138 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 20,343 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

So far, at least 904,320 individuals have been recovered throughout Pakistan, which is a considerable number.

