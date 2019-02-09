70 injured as bus carrying wedding party falls in gorge

Di Khan

At least 70 people including women and children were injured when a bus carrying participants of wedding party fell into a gorge here on Saturday. Police said that a bus carrying people returning after attending a wedding ceremony Wan Bhachran Mianwali back to Daraban Dera Ismail Khan, got out of control of driver and it plunged into a ravine Mandhran More.

Women and children among 70 people belonging to same family were injured in the accident. On directives of District Emergency Officer Irfanullah Marwat, ambulances of Rescue 1122 reached the scene of accident and started rescue operation. The injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition was stated to be stable.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp