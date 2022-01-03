70 Houthis killed in strikes on Marib

The Arab coalition said on Sunday that more than 70 Houthis were killed in strikes on Yemen’s Marib province.

The coalition added that six military vehicles were also destroyed during the strikes over the last 24 hours. Earlier, the coalition said it had carried out air strikes on legitimate military targets in Sanaa, destroying four drone storage facilities and missile launching platforms.

“We have taken precautionary measures to spare civilians and civilian objects from collateral damage,” the coalition said. It added that the operation was in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed told Al Arabiya that Iran is providing weapons to the Houthi militia and that these weapons are a threat to neighboring countries and international navigation.– Arab News