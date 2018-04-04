7 uplift schemes of Rs2030.043m approved

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 2030.043 million. The schemes were approved in the 57th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P and D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P and D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all Members of the Planning and Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P and D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

The approved development schemes included: Restructuring of Directorate General of Monitoring and Evaluation (DGM&E) for Improved Monitoring and Evaluation of Development Project in Punjab at the cost of Rs. 566.834 million, Development of 23 Nos. Public Parks by PHA, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 57.434 million, Release of Funds for Various Development Schemes in District Lahore at the cost of Rs. 300.000 million, Special Federal Development Programme 2017-18 (Road Sector) NA-85, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs 89.001 million, Establishment of Asset Management Directorate (Revised PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 37.986 million, Development of Road Asset Management System (RAMS) for the Punjab at the cost of Rs. 444.967 million .—APP

Related