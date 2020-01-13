7 Taliban among 23 escape in jailbreak

Kabul

At least seven Taliban commanders broke out of a prison in Afghanistan, officials confirmed on Monday. The prison break took place last evening in the southeastern Paktia province.

Abdullah Hasrat, spokesperson for the provincial governor, said that the prisoners escaped through the mosque inside the facility in Gardez city, located 120km south of the capital Kabul.

A total of 23 inmates managed to flee the prison. Zabihullah Mujahed, the Taliban spokesperson, claimed in a tweet that their fighters have managed to reach a secure place.— Anadolu Agency