7 picnickers drown at Gadani beach

Staff Report

Gadani

At least seven people including women and children on Friday drowned at Gaddani beach. Bodies of four women and a child have been recovered while search for two more people is still on going, a TV channel reported.

According to preliminary reports, 17 people including picnickers from Karachi’s Lyari area were swept away by a sudden current.

Lifeguards managed to rescue 11 people while search for missing child is underway.

The Pakistan Navy also dispatched its swimmers and one of its helicopters to take part in the search efforts.