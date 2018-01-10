7 martyred as suicide bomber targets police in Quetta

Four security personnel, 2 civilians among dead

Staff Reporter

Quetta

At least seven people were killed on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road when a suicide bomber rammed into a parked police bus on Tuesday, injuring 18 people, police said.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital’s high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.

Four police personnel who belonged to the Balochistan Constabulary force and two passers-by were among those killed, Inspector General of Balochistan Police Moazzam Jah Ansari said. He said seven policemen were injured in the attack.

Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema told media a suicide bomber on a motorcycle had struck the bus. Bomb Disposal Squad officials said 10 kilograms of explosives had been used in the attack.

Officials of the bomb disposal team, who examined the location to ascertain the nature of the blast, said the bomber, who was between 15 and 20 years of age, carried out the attack on foot.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying a suicide bomber targeted a police contingent returning from duty at the provincial assembly building.

The injured, which included security personnel and civilians, were shifted to Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma centre after being administered first aid.

A large number of security personnel had been present near the site of the blast as a session of the Balochistan Assembly attended by almost all its members had just concluded. The area also houses several important government buildings, and is usually well secured.

A large number of security personnel and rescue services reached the site of the blast.

The area was cordoned off and media was not allowed to go near the blast site.

The incident comes less than a month after nine members of the Christian community lost their lives and 56 suffered injuries in a terrorist attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church also located on Zarghoon Road. The militant Islamic State group had claimed responsibility for the attack through their Amaq news agency.

Police officials did not officially disclose the exact nature of the blast. However, initial investigation suggested a suicide bomber was attempting to target the Balochistan Assembly building but detonated his explosives near the high-security Red Zone area.

Security sources said personnel were on their way back after completion of routine duty when the bomber detonated his explosive. The blast also damaged a public bus nearby.

Police personnel took positions around the provincial assembly building, while additional contingents were also called after the blast.

Security officials said a bomb disposal team was also present at the location conducting necessary search and sweep exercise and examining the nature of blast.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Governor Balochistan Mohammad Khan Achakzai, former Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri, PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif, PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PTI leader Shireen Mazari, and other politicians condemned terrorist attack targeting security personnel.