7 labourers rescued from snowed-in Kohistan valley

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Seven labourers stranded in Kohistan’s Supat Valley due to heavy snowfall were rescued via helicopter on Sunday.

The labourers had gone to the Spat Malli area of Upper Kohistan district to excavate the precious peridot stone. They were feared dead after their family lost contact with them for a week due to the snowfall. Deputy Commissioner Kohistan Hamid Ur Rehman said that a joint rescue operation was conducted by the Army and the civil administration.

A colonel led the team, which also included Assistant Commissioner Dasu Akbar Ali, two local officials Muhammad Hassan and Abdul Haq, and a relative of those stranded.DC Rehman said that two helicopters were provided for the operation by the Army’s X Corps.

Earlier, District police officer of Upper Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor Khan told media that the families of the treasure hunters had not heard from them for more than a week, sparking fears that they may be trapped or killed by the harsh weather. .

The Deputy Commissioner had also requested the provincial government for a helicopter to launch a rescue operation for the missing. It was learnt that Pakistan Army personnel have been requested to facilitate the rescue operation effectively and they have joined the rescue mission.

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also taken notice of the Kohistan incident and directed the district administration to launch a quick and effective rescue operation to retrieve the victims. Snowfall in Skardu, Kohistan and other parts of the northern areas of the country has added to the chill, plummeting the temperatures there as low as -12 degrees Celsius literally bringing the life to standstill in the region.

Meanwhile the General Officer Commanding (GOC) Malakand Division Maj Gen Khalid Saeed inspected snow clearance operation and security situation at Lowari Tunnel during his visit of Dir Upper. He lauded efforts of Jawaans of the Pak Army, police, National Highway Authority and local administration in this regard. He also inspected interiors of the tunnel on this occasion.

The NHA officials briefed the GOC about the snow clearing operation and

Security arrangements at Lowari Tunnel. Maj Gen Khalid Saeed assured all out support and cooperation in security arrangements of the tunnel and highway to the local administration.

