7 killed, 1020 injured in road accidents

Seven persons were killed while 1020 sustained injuries in road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 896 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab. Out of the injured 608 were seriously injured requiring shifting to different hospitals. Whereas, 412 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Further analysis showed that 413 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 147 pedestrians and 467 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 225 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 233 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 73 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and Multan at third with 60 RTCs and 62 victims.

According to the data, 713 motorbikes, 112 auto rickshaws, 96 motorcars, 42 vans, 12 passenger buses, 25 trucks and 125 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.—APP

