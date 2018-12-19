7 Iranians arrested: FIA

Observer Report

Islamabad

Federal Investigation Agency on Tuesday announced to have arrested seven Iranian nationals from Balochistan’s Turbat city for possessing Pakistani passports and CNICs allegedly obtained through fraudulent means.

The Iranian nationals were arrested by the FIA at Turbat airport while arriving from Bahrain on Pakistani passports, said a senior FIA official, says a news channel. The arrested foreign nationals have been shifted to Quetta for further interrogation, while cases have been registered against them. Moreover, the suspects were produced before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Rehman Langove in Quetta who sent them on physical remand.

The FIA official revealed that the Iranian nationals have allegedly been travelling to and from Bahrain on ‘fraudulent’ Pakistani passports since 2014.

