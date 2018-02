Security forces arrested seven suspects during search operation in the limit area of Tarnol police station in the wee hour of Saturday.

According to police sources, the door to door search operation was conducted in the Dorry area of Tarnol during which seven suspects were apprehended.

At least six kilograms of Chars and 100 grams heroin were also recovered from the possession of the suspected people. The arrested were shifted to Tarnol police station for further investigation.—INP

