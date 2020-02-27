7 Dead in Milwaukee firing

In one of the worst shootings in Wisconsin history, at least seven people were killed — including a gunman — during a shooting rampage Wednesday afternoon on the Milwaukee campus of Molson Coors, according to multiple sources.

A police source tells Newsradio WTMJ that the suspect who died is a former employee of Molson Coors, the parent company of Miller Brewing.

Police are searching for other potential suspects.

No victims have been brought to Froedtert Hospital, according to Rebecca Klopf of TMJ4 News.

The Molson Coors complex was placed on lockdown. Employees were notified by text message and e-mail about the incident.

More than a dozen police cars were located on State Street outside of part of Miller Valley as of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. A tactical vehicle was being seen headed into the area at a high rate of speed on Highland Boulevard.