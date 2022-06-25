7-day anti-polio drive in Punjab from tomorrow

The anti-polio campaign will begin in seven districts of the province from June 27. Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique and Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal jointly presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for the campaign at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The meeting was informed that 5.08 million children up to the age of five years would be vaccinated during the campaign, which would continue till July 3 in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Layyah and Mianwali districts. More than 39,000 polio workers would perform their duties during the campaign.

Kh Salman Rafique directed the authorities to make the anti-polio campaign a success. He said the country must be made polio-free.

He said that for complete eradication of polio, everyone needs to continue working with national spirit.

The chief secretary directed the deputy commissioners to monitor the anti-polio drive themselves in their districts.