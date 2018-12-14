7.8 kg hashish, 3.9 kg heroin recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested nine outlaws and recovered 3.945 kilogram heroin, 7.850 kilogram hashish and other narcotics from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that a CIA team including Inspector Muhammad Azam, ASI Suleman Shah and others raided at sector E-11 and arrested drug peddler Shamshad besides recovery of 1.050 kilogram hashish, 45 gram ice, seven gram cocaine and 20 tranquilizer pills. During the preliminary investigation, the nabbed persons told about other drug pushers namely Kashif and Riasat involved with him in this ugly business.

Following this information, police team succeeded to arrest both of these drug suppliers and recovered 400 gram hashish from them. ASI Sargul nabbed Adnan Tariq from sector H-9/2 and recovered 28 liter liquor and 40 empty liquor bottles from him.—APP

