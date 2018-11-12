6th edition of KE Lyari Football League begins

Staff Reporter

Karachi

K-Electric Limited (KE) on Monday inaugurated the 6th KE Lyari Football League, organized in association with District Football Association South, which will be held from November 12th – November 22nd, 2018, featuring 16 teams. The opening ceremony was held, amid great fanfare, at the KPT Sports Complex.

A total of 16 teams having 320 participants are competing in this edition of the Lyari League. The teams are divided into four groups; each group consists of four teams with 18 players and 2 members of the coaching staff in each team. The league matches will be played at the Kakri Football Ground in Lyari.

Commenting at the occasion, the esteemed chief guest of the event, Mushtaq Chapra, Director and Founder, The Citizen Foundation (TCF) said, “With 16 TCF schools already present in Lyari including the largest campus in TCF fleet, the Cowasjee Campus, it gives us immense pleasure to commemorate the 6th edition of the renowned “KE Lyari Football League”.

