6th death anniversary of comedian Lehri observed

The 6th death anniversary of famous comedian of Pakistani film industry, Lahri, was observed, here on Sunday.

Lehri was an expert of reparteeing and he created humour by this way.

A lot of old films succeeded due to comedy of Lehri. During his lifetime, he performed in scores of films with every hero and heroine of the past. Lehri’s origianal name was Safeerullah Siddique.

He was born on January 2, 1929 at Kanpur in India. At the time of Partition, his family shifted to Karachi. He was a born actor and know well how to perform his role near to origionality. His first film ‘Onokhi’ was released in the country in 1956 and hit the box office.

In the last years of his age, he contracted various disease and left the film industry. He spent many years on bed and died on Sept 16, 2012.

He went on to do countless films and his work in movies like ‘Insaaf’, ‘Saheli’, ‘Susral’, ‘Nai Laila Naya Majnun’, ‘Road to Swat’, ‘Faisla’ and ‘Raat Ke Rahi’ was received with critical acclaim and commercial success.—APP

