Web Desk

American R&B singer Akon is moving ahead with plans to create a futuristic pan-African city, announcing Monday that construction will begin next year on the $6 billion project despite global tourism’s uncertain future. Akon, who first announced his idea for the utopian city back in 2018, has described it as a “real-life Wakanda,” comparing it to the technologically advanced fictional African place portrayed in the blockbuster film Black Panther.