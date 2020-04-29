Voice of the People

Help jobless and starving too, Mr CM

There are more COVID-19 cases in Mumbai than in any other part of the country and CM Uddhav Thackeray is doing nothing to stop the spread. In Mumbai alone, we have hundreds of people catching the virus daily and many of them dying of it. The CM cannot make up his mind about what to do and keeps changing the lockdown deadline. People have lost jobs and are sleeping hungry. He needs to take control of that situation, too.

First he said that the lockdown would end on April 14. Then he said it would end on April 30. Then he said it would end on May 3. Now he’s saying it will end on May 18. What is he up to? After May 18, he will again say it will end on May 31. Then again he will say it will end on June 15 and it will go on and on. If we won’t die of Coronavirus, we will die of starvation because whenever we go to buy groceries and vegetables, the police keeps lathi-charging us.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Lockdown

As the lockdown continues in a limited capacity, questions are being raised over the role of parliament and how business must resume in the days ahead. Parliamentarians from across party lines have been seen working to provide relief in their constituencies, but as many observers have rightly pointed out, all other essential organs of the State continue to function while the assemblies stay shut.

There is no doubt that Parliament must also start functioning in some shape or form, but only if health and safety guidelines are given precedence over all else. The practical considerations are not altogether insurmountable, given all representatives would have to come to Islamabad for an in-person session anyway. They do not have to physically attend the session in the assemblies – video links for homes and offices in Islamabad would overcome the issue of internet access.

This can only happen after hurdles such as implementing safe practices and finding a way around quorum numbers have been surmounted. Even so, no amount of safety standards will completely eliminate risks. But given that increasing calls for a re-opening are gaining traction, the significance of holding a Parliament session is only dictated by the value the representatives derive from these meetings. There are associated risks with going back to work in the midst of this pandemic. If the parliamentarians insist that it is important to do so, let’s hope they make it worth their time.

QAZI JAMSHED

ALAM SIDDIQUI

Lahore

Indecent Ramazan shows

PTV in 1975 had launched a game show named Neelaam Ghar that was conducted by the famous anchor-person Tariq Aziz and it was one of the biggest prize shows of that time. Nowadays, the private channels have adopted the same idea of awarding prizes in Ramazan transmissions, which are sponsored by numerous commercial companies. These channels dramatise the whole month of Ramazan, just to drive their TRP’s.

Nevertheless, these programmes are not only against the sanctity of Ramazan, but many social and cultural norms are also being violated in these shows. The first and foremost problematic issue these shows make their audience act like beggars. People tend to do anything for the sake for prizes, which often falls against the moral ethics. To maintain the ethical code of conduct, it is requested to concerned regulatory authorities to take a meaningful action against these programmes.

HADIA AZIZ

Islamabad

Alas! No respect given

“Dolphin Ayan Edwardian” was a normal human being. He did his pre-engineering and did four months internship in Cyprus. After remaining a topper and a devoted student of his college, he could not find any respectable status in this retarded society. He was bullied constantly all his student life for being effeminate (female like). People used to call him bad names and bullied him. He accepted himself as a shemale because this was the identity imposed on him from childhood. He has put aside all his educational degrees and became a professional dancer like other shemales. Now, he dances like an object.

Society’s toxic masculinity has compelled him into becoming what he is today. The intent behind writing this piece is to urge the readers to please give training to your children and younger siblings that they should never bully anyone or never use word “Hijra” for anyone at all. We can save many lives by giving good brought-up to, particularly, our youngers.

JAVAIRIA MAHBOOB

Islamabad

Coronavirus

in Pakistan

The WHO has declared the new Corona outbreak. As of April 26, the global death toll surpassed 205,000 amid almost three million cases. More than 860,000 people have recovered from the disease worldwide. Coronavirus is slowly affecting Pakistanis. Confirmed cases in Pakistan are 13,328 and 281 deaths have been reported.

Pakistan has reported sharp increase in number of coronavirus patients with 700 new cases and 12 deaths on the second day of Ramadan. As the country was already grappling to combat Coronavirus spread, opening of mosques to offer congregational prayers and ease in lockdown during Ramadan have further deteriorated the situation, according to doctors. Pakistan Medical Association has also called for a strict enforcement of lockdown all over the country to prevent people from gathering because of Coronavirus. It affects from a person to person and its symptoms can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Basically these symptoms are similar to flu.

This is why testing is required to confirm if someone has COVID-19. The use of a medical mask is advised if you have respiratory symptoms (coughing or sneezing) to protect others. We should wash our hands frequently using soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub. We should cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue when coughing or sneezing. We should use proper mask regularly. We should avoid close contact with other peoples. The government ordered us to stay at home we should follow our government order and should stay indoors and hope for the best.

SAYYAM IQBAL

Rawalpindi

Why can’t we stay indoors?

The disorder caused by the COVID-19 worldwide is making people scared and they have started acting in an irrational way. As humans, our brains are programmed to err. In the current situation, people naturally assume that people are deliberately doing or making statements that aid in the spread of this illness, despite the fact that we have little method for knowing their actual mindset.

There are numerous reasons why individuals can just not make themselves to remain at home. The most important one is their nature; humans are social animals, it is hard to stop ourselves from doing what we do best. The second point would be control of our freedom. Many of us think as if the government is trying to control our freedom and we start to react to gain back control of our lives. As we are constantly told that the world is in crisis we may have become numb by the news that falsely sounds the alarm.The reason for such a rebellious attitude of people towards their government and medical specialists, as I see it, is that humankind has never faced an adversity quite like this before but instead of going against the authorities, we need to trust them with the precautionary measures they want us to adopt.

We have started thinking we are cleverer than them but we are not. One individual declining to social distancing will impact many others to do likewise, which can lead to more extensive ‘transmission’ of the disease. We need to stay together to fight our way out of this in full health and high spirits. Stay home and SAVE LIVES!

MAVRA MURAD

Wah Cant

Don’t forget the less privileged

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking or sinful or inappropriate activities. It teaches us self-discipline and control whilst rewarding us with taqwa and enlightenment through obedience to perform in excess to Allah (SWT). One of such acts which all Muslims are encouraged is kindness and charity. Allah Almighty mentioned in the Holy Quran: “Take from your wealth so that you might purify and sanctify it” {Quran 9:103} and it has been mentioned in the Quran in more than 30 verses).

Ramadan could be more crucial than ever in the time of the Coronavirus outbreak, mitigating the painful impact of the pandemic with its powerful spirit. Because people have been stuck in their homes under quarantine measures concerning the pandemic, their needs for food and clothing have increased a lot. Ramadan creates a perfect atmosphere in which people with essential revenues move to support others in order to cover their needs. So, Don’t forget poor this Ramadan.

SEHRISH KHAN

Islamabad