69,000 patients benefitted from Sehat Insaaf Card

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

As part of providing free healthcare facilities to people of KP, more than 69 thousand people throughout the province have availed free treatment under the government’s health insurance program costing Rs 1.65 billion out of the total allocated Rs 2.5 billion. According to Project Director for Sehat Insaf Card, Riaz Tanoli, fifty thousand surgeries and 19 thousand other medical treatments have been carried out under the Sehat Insaaf Card Program.

In Mardan district alone, 9870 patients have benefited from the Sehat Insaf Card followed by 7949 patients in district Swabi, 7320 in Kohat and 7120 in Peshawar.

After successful completion of the first phase of the health insurance program launched in February 2016, the initiative has now been extended to the entire province. Initially, the health insurance program was launched in Mardan, Kohat and Malakand covering 21 percent of the total population, living below poverty line, in the mentioned districts.

In its 2nd phase, the Sehat Insaf Card was extended to 51 percent population of the province covering 1.8 million families. Currently, under the third phase of the health insurance programme launched in late November this year, 2.5 million families covering almost 2 crore population of the province have been provided with health insurance.

The health facilities can be availed at government hospitals along with designated private hospitals and people are free to carry out their treatment in hospitals of their choice.

Riaz Tanoli added that presently, the department of health plans to broaden the scope of facilities, by including OPD facilities to be availed under the insurance card. This will ensure that healthcare in the province is completely free of cost for more than half of the population of the province.