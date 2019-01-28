69 women constables complete elite commando training in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Over 7,000 personnel of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) police, including 69 women constables, have successfully completed a grueling Elite Commando Training Course. As per a statement issued by K-P police’s public relations, the police personnel completed training in 15 basic courses conducted at different training centres.

Most policemen, including the women constables, voluntarily opted for the tough four-month long course. The communique also said another batch of women commandos is currently being trained and shall soon be elevated to the rank of elite commandos.

K-P appoints first woman DSP in counter-terrorism department. The women constables are participating in a range of security engagements including security operations, raids and investigations, as well as duties at checkposts, shopping centres, courts and other sensitive installations. Two women officers, hailing from Nowshera and Swat, have also been martyred in the line of duty, the statement added.

Share on: WhatsApp