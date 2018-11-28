69 PESSI officers transferred

Staff Reporter

As many as 69 officers of Audit and Finance cadre of the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) have been transferred on administrative grounds. Chairman Governing Body of the PESSI, Minister Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan granted approval for the same and Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan issued notification for these transfers and postings.

According to the notification issued, Director Audit Social Security Head office Muhammad Sharif has been transferred and posted at Director Finance. Director Finance PESSI Head Office, Muhammad Haleem has been transferred and posted as Director Audit.

He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary PESSI Pension Fund Trust. Similarly, Deputy Director Audit Head Office Muhammad Tahir has been transferred and posted as Acting Additional Director Finance Social Security Hospital Shahdara Lahore. Muhammad Fahim Chaudhary Acting Additional Director Finance Social Security Hospital Shahdara has been transferred and posted as Acting Additional Director Finance (Audit Wing) PESSI Head office. Izhar ul Haq Shah Acting Additional Director Finance Directorate of Social Security Multan has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director Finance S.S Hospital Multan. Another Acting Deputy Director Finance S. S, Hospital Multan Tanveer Falak Bhutta has been transferred and posted as Acting Deputy Director D.S.S Muzaffargarh.

