6,891 new medical officers recruited: Yasmin

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 6,891 new medical officers have been recruited through Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), who would shortly join their duties in hospitals across Punjab.

She was chairing a meeting at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, here. She was informed that out of 6,891 newly selected medical officers (MOs), 2,967 were women medical officers, while 3,924 were male and all selected doctors would be given posting through online preference system in the first week of October.

She was informed that 10,763 posts of medical officers were still lying vacant. He directed the departments concerned to recruit 3,872 more doctors in the next phase through PPSC in October.

The minister expressed her satisfaction over recruitment of 2,834 nurses through the PPSC, adding that requisition for recruitment of further 1,919 nurses should be sent to the PPSC in October as well.

The minister said that recruitment of employees from BPS 01 to BPS 15 in all districts would be made through the National Testing System (NTS). She said Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had already allowed the recruitment in Health Department which was a clear indication of Punjab government’s willingness to improve public health sector.

“All District Health Authorities would be empowered to complete the recruitment process in their respective districts,” she said, urging no compromise should be made on merit and transparency in the recruitment process.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp