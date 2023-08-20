A total of 273 intent projects will be signed during the ongoing 2023 (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo, which opened in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Thursday.

The projects, amounting to more than 493.2 billion yuan (about 68.49 billion U.S. dollars), marked an increase of 1.52 times compared to the total value of projects signed at the expo’s 2021 edition, according to the organizers of the event.

The projects cover various fields, including new energy and new materials, equipment manufacturing, trade logistics and cultural tourism.

This year’s expo, which will last until Aug. 21, covers an exhibition area of 70,000 square meters.—Xinhua