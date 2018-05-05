681 PHA officials screened

Rawalpindi

As many as 681 officials from Parks and Horticulture Agency (PHA) screened themselves at a two-day special medical camp which concluded here.

Talking to APP, District Health Officer Dr Zeeshan told that of the 681 officials screened, Hepatatis C was found positive in 36, while 40 were declared suspects of TB.

A team of specialist doctors rendered their services during the camp, he added.

He informed that free of cost tests of Hepatitis B and C, HIV Aids, Malaria, anemia, blood pressure, and diabetes were carried out at the camp ,adding medical consultation, examination, vaccination and treatment were also provided.—APP