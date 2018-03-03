67th Pakistan flower show 2018 held

Staff Reporter

67th Pakistan Annual Flower Show 2018 organized by Horticultural Society of Pakistan (HSP) in collaboration with DHA and CBC opened at DHA AK Park Seaview. Administrator DHA Brig Shahid Hassan Ali was the chief guest of the opening ceremony.

A colourful ceremony was held on the occasion in which flower loving enthusiasts and organizations/establishments who won the flower competition in various categories were awarded trophies and prizes. The venue of the show presented an exquisite view of colourful flowers depicting the beauty of nature adding to the ambience of the venue.

Administrator DHA appreciated the efforts of HSP for organizing a splendid flower show every year which is reflective of its engagement to give greener and beautiful environment to the metropolis. He said that love of flowers and greenery is the essence of life. He emphasized the need for organizing lively and creative activities like flower shows in the metropolis for promoting positive and healthy trends in society.

Administrator said that DHA is committed to promotion of greenery and plantation in the area to provide aesthetically vibrant living environment to its residents.

President HSP Mr Kaleem Farooqui explained the transparent and stringent evaluation system of HSP for the Flower Show Competition. He reiterated that HSP was passionately engaged in giving greener and beautiful environment to Karachi.

DHA clinched over all first position in the Flower Show and was awarded the coveted Abdul Sattar Pirzada Trophy.

DHA was also awarded a gold medal for winning the Flower Show competition consecutively for last three years. DHA Nursery Phase VII got first in category of Nurseries and DHA Gizri Hill was first in beautification of Roundabouts.

DHA Head Office Mustafa Masjid won first position in Masjid Gardens and Flag Staff House clinched first position in Gardens of Official Bungalows. DHA Nisar Shaheed Park was declared the best park in the category of large parks.