679 new coronavirus cases take tally to 10816 in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

As many as 679 new cases of Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took the tally to a total 10816 active cases while death figure swelled to 619 after 9 new deaths reported dur-ing last 24 hours, provincial Health department reported on Thurs-day. The official data released here mentioned that 679 new confirmed cases with 64 from Torkham and 17 from International flights’ cen-tre took the total number of cases to 15206 with 10816 active cases.

It said that during the last 24 hours five deaths were reported from Peshawar, 2 from Abbottabad and 1 each from Dir Upper and Karak, adding that 140 patients recovered during last 24 hours thus took the tally to 3771 total recovered persons. Health department reported that Swat, Dir, Malakand, Abbottabad and Peshawar districts are among the most affected areas where cases are more the 500, followed by DI Khan, Kohat, Karak, Kur-ram, Haripur, Nowshera, Swabi, Khyber, Bunner and Dir Upper where cases are upto 499.

It said that so far 87,528 test were conducted, during last 24 hours 81 patients were quarantined, adding that from Afghanistan via Torkham a total 4216 persons were received out of them 398 were quarantined while rest were released. Similarly, 8151 persons reached Peshawar through international flights out of them 871 were released while 7280 were quarantined. During last 24 hours tests of 81 quarantined persons were found positive while results of others were awaited.