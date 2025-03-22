The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, declared that Pakistan was made to exist forever and will always remain. These words echo in the heart of every Pakistani. Exactly 85 years ago, the great leader was in Lahore, where the Pakistan Resolution was to be passed. At Lahore’s Minto Park, later renamed Iqbal Park, Muslim League leaders from across the subcontinent had gathered. It was a historic moment that paved the way for the creation of the world’s largest Islamic state. After this, the Muslims of the subcontinent never looked back, and in just seven years, a new Islamic nation came into existence.

At this historic occasion, Quaid-e-Azam was seated on the stage, while the spirited people of Lahore, along with Muslim Leaguers from every corner of India, were raising slogans: Pakistan Zindabad, Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Ban Ke Rahe Ga Pakistan! Joy was evident on the Quaid’s face—he was certain that Pakistan would come into being. The visionary thinker Allama Iqbal had already realized that Muhammad Ali Jinnah was the only leader who could lead the Muslims of India towards a new destination. On stage with Quaid-e-Azam were Liaquat Ali Khan, Nawab Mamdot and Mian Bashir Ahmad. It was on this occasion that Mian Bashir Ahmad’s historic poem was recited, which became the voice of the entire nation:

Millat ka pasban hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah,

Millat hai jism, jaan hai Muhammad Ali Jinnah!

March 23, 1940, was no ordinary day; it carried forward the vision Allama Iqbal had outlined in his 1930 Allahabad Address. The dream Iqbal had envisioned became the hope of an entire nation ten years later. Its realization came on August 14, 1947. That is why, at that time, the Quaid remembered Iqbal and said, “If Iqbal were alive today, he would have been very happy.”

By distancing the new generation from Pakistan’s ideology, we are weakening the very foundation of our country. Today, more than ever, it is crucial to make our youth aware of the objectives behind Pakistan’s creation. In some areas, adversaries have succeeded in executing their schemes, making it imperative for us to counter these challenges with awareness and unity. It is alarming to see that many young people of this great nation are eager to leave the country. This reflects a form of escapism—turning a blind eye to reality—at a time when Pakistan needs their passion and commitment more than ever before.

We can only preserve Pakistan’s unity through sincerity and love. While it is easy to blame external forces, the real challenge lies in recognizing our own shortcomings and working toward solutions. The enemy will always seek to weaken us—that is their objective—but our strength lies in self-reflection and decisive action. There is no time to waste; whatever must be done to strengthen our nation needs to be pursued with urgency and determination.

Mian Bashir Ahmad’s father, Justice Mian Muhammad Shah Din Humayun, who was also the first Muslim Chief Justice of British Punjab, wrote a famous verse that reflects Pakistan’s current situation:

Utho wagarna hashr na hoga phir kabhi,

Doro, zamana chaal qayamat ki chal gaya

The writer is a senior journalist, analyst and researcher and author of 50 books, based in Lahore. ([email protected])