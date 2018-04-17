671 SIs, ASIs inducted in Punjab police

Rawalpindi

In line to improve the working and performance of the Punjab Police with the aim to promote “Community Policing”, 671 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) have been inducted in the force.

Passing out ceremony of the probationers in lower officer ranks of the Punjab Police was held at Punjab Police College Sihala (PPCS) on Monday where Additional Inspector General of Police (Training) Tariq Masood Yaseen was Chief Guest. The total lot of the lower rank probation officers who passed out on the occasion were included 357 SIs and 314 ASIs.

Addressing the probationers, Tariq Masood said that the force has been inducting young educated lot with the aim to overcome “Thana Culture” in the province. Besides, he said that latest technology backed by computer system and latest techniques have also been inducted to help improve the situation of policing. He said all such efforts would lead to achieve the ultimate goal of “People Friendly Policing” in the province.

He said that special training courses to get rid the centuries old investigation system would be initiated in the third quarter of the current year.

Addressing the passing out lot, he expressed the hope that they would play their substantial role in help improving the current policing approach by exercising the methods based on people friendly policing approach.

He apprised that today’s lot includes 18 M.Phil, 28 Engineers, 221 Masters, an 55 Law Graduates. Besides, the rest lot also included graduates. All they were selected earlier by the Punjab Public Service Commission through a set procedure of selection and induction criteria.

The ceremony was concluded with the award of shields and certificates among the position holders.—APP