670,000 may be infected with virus in Lahore

Punjab CM told…

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A summary sent to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has estimated 670,000 could be affected by the coronavirus in Lahore alone, reported Geo News on Monday.

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, Secretary, Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said that the summary forwarded to the chief minister on May 15 contained results of samples collected from hotspots, residences and offices in Lahore.

As per the summary, 6% of the total samples collected were tested positive for COVID-19.